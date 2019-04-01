Man due in court charged with stabbing his brother to death

A man is due to appear in court today charged with murdering his brother.

Damien Banks, 34, died after suffering stab wounds at an address in Durham City in the early hours of Saturday.

Police were alerted by the ambulance service to a report of a stabbing.

Officers attended an address in Turnbull Close, where they discovered Mr Banks who was unconscious and had suffered stab wounds to the chest.

He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, for treatment, but sadly died.

His brother, Vincent Bell, 35, of Turnbull Close, Durham, was charged with his murder and is expected to appear before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court today.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses, in particular anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the Turnbull Close, Ramsey Close or Sherburn Road area between 11pm on Friday and 2am on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting reference number DHM-30032019-0030.