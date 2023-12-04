Man due in court charged with Armistice Day assault on pensioner
He is due to appear in court later this month.
A man is due to appear in court, charged with assaulting a pensioner on Armistice Day.
Police were called to the Bridges shopping centre in Sunderland shortly after the 11am silence on Saturday, November 11.
The 75-year-old victim sustained swelling to his face and was left shaken by the incident.
A man was arrested after a police appeal for information and answered bail at the weekend.
Northumbria Police has now confirmed he has now been charged.
A spokesperson said: "A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with the report.
"He has since been charged with common assault and a public order offence, and will appear before magistrates later this month."