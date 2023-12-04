Man due in court charged with Armistice Day assault on pensioner

He is due to appear in court later this month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is due to appear in court, charged with assaulting a pensioner on Armistice Day.

Police were called to the Bridges shopping centre in Sunderland shortly after the 11am silence on Saturday, November 11.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in The Bridges

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 75-year-old victim sustained swelling to his face and was left shaken by the incident.

A man was arrested after a police appeal for information and answered bail at the weekend.

Northumbria Police has now confirmed he has now been charged.

A spokesperson said: "A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with the report.