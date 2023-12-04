News you can trust since 1873
Man due in court charged with Armistice Day assault on pensioner

He is due to appear in court later this month.

By Kevin Clark
Published 4th Dec 2023, 15:19 GMT
A man is due to appear in court, charged with assaulting a pensioner on Armistice Day.

Police were called to the Bridges shopping centre in Sunderland shortly after the 11am silence on Saturday, November 11.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in The BridgesThe incident is alleged to have occurred in The Bridges
The 75-year-old victim sustained swelling to his face and was left shaken by the incident.

A man was arrested after a police appeal for information and answered bail at the weekend.

Northumbria Police has now confirmed he has now been charged.

A spokesperson said: "A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with the report.

"He has since been charged with common assault and a public order offence, and will appear before magistrates later this month."

