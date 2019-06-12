A man is due in court today after a robbery at the weekend.

The incident occurred at a convenience store in York Road, Peterlee, shortly after 8pm on Sunday night, June 9.

During the incident, staff members were subjected to threats before the suspect stole a quantity of cash and alcohol.

Thirty-four-year-old Marc Wood, of Jude Place, Peterlee, has since been charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates today, Wednesday, June 12.

Detective Sergeant Marco Fantin, from Peterlee CID said: “I would like to thank the local community for their help and assistance in relation to this matter and would like to reassure members of the community that this was an isolated incident in which nobody was hurt.”