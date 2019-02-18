Man due in court after police incident on Sunderland street

A man is due to appear in court charged with causing criminal damage after an incident on a Sunderland street.

Dean William Stronach, of Shaftesbury Avenue, Sunderland, was arrested following an incident on Shaftesbury Avenue, on Saturday, January 16.

Police say they were called to the street at around 10.30pm to assist the ambulance service with a 43-year-old man reported to be in distress and who was causing damage to his home and to paramedic's medical equipment.

Stronach was subsequently arrested and charged with causing criminal damage under £5,000

He is due to appear before magistrates in court on Tuesday, March 5, at 10am.

