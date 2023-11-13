He was spared an immediate jail sentence

Michael Donaldson. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

A road menace who drove through a city like a "bat out of hell" in a bid to get away from the police had kept his freedom.

Michael Donaldson, whose record includes 17 convictions for driving with no insurance, eight for having no licence, two for dangerous driving and eight for driving while disqualified, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes in Sunderland on August 10.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the vehicle caught the attention of the police as it was insured under the name of a female only.

When officers approached the car at a petrol station, Donaldson, who had a female passenger in the vehicle, pulled away and sparked a chase.

Prosecutor Rachel Glover told the court the roads were busy at the time and added: "Officers had to get their speed to 80mph to keep up with the defendant.

"He was seen contravening a red light at a speed of just over 40mph and went the wrong way around a roundabout."

Donaldson, 37, of Colchester Terrace, Sunderland, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

Judge Amanda Rippon told him: "You shot out of that petrol station like a bat out of hell and drove down those residential and city streets at obscene speed, up to 80mph in a 30mph zone, you drove at 40mph through red traffic lights, you went the wrong way around a roundabout.

"I have watched the CCTV, you forced people off the road."

Judge Rippon said it was "literally chance" that nobody was hurt or killed.

The judge said Donaldson's bad driving record happened "ninety percent" before the year 2007 and he is in employment with family responsibilities.

Judge Rippon said she was willing to accept what happened was a "hiccup, a very very bad one, a very serious one" and that Donaldson could be given a chance.

He was sentenced to 14 months, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements and a two-year road ban.

Glen Gatland, defending, handed in references and said Donaldson fully admitted his wrongdoing.

Mr Gatland said Donaldson had initially been the passenger in the car that day but took over driving due to problems with the sat nav.