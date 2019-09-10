Man dropped his trousers in front of families in Sunderland KFC
A man got abusive and exposed himself in front of families in a Sunderland fast food restaurant, a court heard.
Andrew Stephen Thorpe admitted threatening behaviour in KFC on August 17 this year.
The 55-year-old also pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly the following day.
Rebecca Laverick, prosecuting, said Thorpe, of Morgan Street, was in the Market Square branch of the food company at 7pm when there was a number of families and children present.
She said: "One of the members of staff was approached by a colleague saying she was uncomfortable."
The staff went to speak to the defendant who started shouting and swearing.
She said: "As he was walking away he dropped his trousers, exposing himself in the restaurant, which did have children in at the time."
The solicitor said: "The staff members described his behaviour as extremely upsetting, it was totally uncalled for they said."
She said the following day he was in Thompson Road when he jumped in front of a police car, which the officer managed to stop in time.
She said: "A nearby taxi driver said he had just done the same thing to them."
Jason Smith, defending, said Thorpe is an alcoholic and is trying to address his problems.
He said: "He went into KFC just to get a cup of tea and the lady behind the counter took objection to him, he simply asked what the problem was and that then escalated.
"He got himself depressed and really upset, so the next day he thought it might be a good idea to try and take his own life, which led to the getting in front of the cars situation."
"He is sorry for his actions."
Thorpe was given a 12-month conditional discharge.