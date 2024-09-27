Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sunderland man kicked up a stink when told to get out of the city’s main hospital – by pulling down his pants and defecating near the entrance.

Philip Mason, 53, committed the disgusting act in front of the passing public and police and security guards who had told him to leave.

Disgruntled Mason, of Goschen Street, Southwick, was upset after being told he did not need treatment and must exit Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was pushed out on a patient trolley after security guards requested assistance from police at 8.20am on Friday, August 8, a court heard.

Prosecutor Ruth Foster said he refused to take their advice and scarper - and instead soiled outside.

Mason was arrested and charged with behaviour that was abusive and caused harassment, alarm or distress.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty but played up in the dock, claiming the case against him was “a waste of time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Foster said: “A police officer provides a statement that he was on patrol with a colleague when tasked with attending A&E.

“It followed a report of a male causing problems. Arriving on the scene, they liaised with security staff.

“A man was being abusive to staff. He had been told he did not need treatment. They led him out on a trolley into the car park.

“He was asked to leave the hospital grounds because he had been discharged. He made further threats towards police and security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was warned numerous times to leave the grounds. He then attempted to go back inside to use a toilet.

“He then dropped his trousers and defecated in the car park in front of the public. He was arrested and cautioned.”

The court heard Mason has 14 previous convictions from 41 offences, details of which were not revealed.

Mason defended himself and when asked to enter a plea to the charge, said: “Just crack on. Fine us what you want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I haven’t left the house in three-and-a-half years, except for that one day.”

The court heard Mason had spent the previous night in custody, having been arrested after failing to attend his original day in court.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told him his time in custody covered the sentence she would otherwise have imposed.

She fined him £80, which she then remitted, but he must pay £85 court costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

On leaving the dock, he said: “What a waste of time.”