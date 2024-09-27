Man dropped his trousers and defecated outside Sunderland Royal Hospital after being asked to leave
Philip Mason, 53, committed the disgusting act in front of the passing public and police and security guards who had told him to leave.
Disgruntled Mason, of Goschen Street, Southwick, was upset after being told he did not need treatment and must exit Sunderland Royal Hospital.
He was pushed out on a patient trolley after security guards requested assistance from police at 8.20am on Friday, August 8, a court heard.
Prosecutor Ruth Foster said he refused to take their advice and scarper - and instead soiled outside.
Mason was arrested and charged with behaviour that was abusive and caused harassment, alarm or distress.
At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty but played up in the dock, claiming the case against him was “a waste of time.”
Mrs Foster said: “A police officer provides a statement that he was on patrol with a colleague when tasked with attending A&E.
“It followed a report of a male causing problems. Arriving on the scene, they liaised with security staff.
“A man was being abusive to staff. He had been told he did not need treatment. They led him out on a trolley into the car park.
“He was asked to leave the hospital grounds because he had been discharged. He made further threats towards police and security.
“He was warned numerous times to leave the grounds. He then attempted to go back inside to use a toilet.
“He then dropped his trousers and defecated in the car park in front of the public. He was arrested and cautioned.”
The court heard Mason has 14 previous convictions from 41 offences, details of which were not revealed.
Mason defended himself and when asked to enter a plea to the charge, said: “Just crack on. Fine us what you want.
“I haven’t left the house in three-and-a-half years, except for that one day.”
The court heard Mason had spent the previous night in custody, having been arrested after failing to attend his original day in court.
District Judge Zoe Passfield told him his time in custody covered the sentence she would otherwise have imposed.
She fined him £80, which she then remitted, but he must pay £85 court costs and a £32 victim surcharge.
On leaving the dock, he said: “What a waste of time.”