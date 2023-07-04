News you can trust since 1873
Man dragged ex-partner out of taxi and told her she could not leave 'without permission'

It happened after a night of drinking together

By Gareth Crickmer
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read

A brute dragged his former partner into his home and warned her she could not leave without permission.

Brian Campbell's girlfriend had gone to his home to "try and sort things out" on March 10 last year and spent the night on the sofa after they started drinking together.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when she woke up the next morning he shouted at her and she got into a taxi.

But prosecutor Daniel Ingham said Campbell approached the cab, pulled her from it, got her in a "bear hug" and dragged her back into the house.

Mr Ingham said: "The defendant told her she wasn't leaving without his permission."

The court heard the woman contacted the police and locked herself in a bedroom until they arrived.

Campbell, 36, of Arnold Street, Boldon, admitted common assault and affray.

Rachel Hedworth, defending, said Campbell is "utterly remorseful" for his behaviour that day and is in employment.

Miss Hedworth said the incident was "short lived".

Miss Recorder Davies sentenced Campbell to a community order for 12 months with rehabilitation and programme requirements.

