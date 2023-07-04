A brute dragged his former partner into his home and warned her she could not leave without permission.

Brian Campbell's girlfriend had gone to his home to "try and sort things out" on March 10 last year and spent the night on the sofa after they started drinking together.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when she woke up the next morning he shouted at her and she got into a taxi.

But prosecutor Daniel Ingham said Campbell approached the cab, pulled her from it, got her in a "bear hug" and dragged her back into the house.

Mr Ingham said: "The defendant told her she wasn't leaving without his permission."

The court heard the woman contacted the police and locked herself in a bedroom until they arrived.

Campbell, 36, of Arnold Street, Boldon, admitted common assault and affray.

Rachel Hedworth, defending, said Campbell is "utterly remorseful" for his behaviour that day and is in employment.

Miss Hedworth said the incident was "short lived".