Man discussed ‘threats to rape and kill’ Sunderland woman in terrifying Facebook live video
A paedophile hunter filmed himself discussing ‘threats to rape and kill’ a Sunderland woman during a Facebook live video.
Stewert McInroy exposed the woman’s real identity and address, leaving her living in fear and forcing her to move house, a court heard.
The victim – whose identity has been protected by a court order – had previously taken out a restraining order against McInroy but he continued harassing her.
McInroy, 28, admitted three breaches of the restraining order at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
Prosecutor Anna Metcalfe told the court that the defendant breached the restraining order in his actions.
‘He started talking about the threats to rape and kill me’
In a statement, the victim said: “I saw there was a live streaming Facebook video that showed the defendant doing live broadcast.
“I heard him talking about me using my real name and also my online name.
“He started talking about the threats to rape and kill me.”
She feared that if she called him out on his behaviour there would have been ‘repercussions’ for her.
In another breach of the restraining order, McInroy sent her Facebook messages including a video, claiming that he was immune from consequences because he lives in Scotland.
Victim feels ‘failed’ by the justice system
The victim said: “I feel really upset. Not only has everything been dragged up, the order isn’t protecting me.
“I feel failed by the criminal justice system in respect of this restraining order and that he will never leave me alone.
“My mental health has been severely affected.
“He’s exposing where I live so that I have had to move address.”
The prosecutor said the broadcast and messages were a ‘very serious breach’ of the restraining order and argued that the magistrates’ sentencing powers were not adequate to deal with it.
Chairman of the bench Brian Parkinson said: “The decision of the bench is that this case will go to the crown court.”
McInroy, of Balgarvie Crescent in Cupar, Scotland, was remanded in custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on August 1.