Man damaged cars and other property in rampage in Sunderland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Joe Trueman, 20, damaged three cars and other property during a rampage in Castlereagh Street, New Silksworth, at 9.50am on Monday, February 17.
At one point, Trueman, of no fixed abode, spotted a witness watching his moves and planted himself in her doorway as she retreated inside.
The woman, whose car Trueman had kicked, felt threatened and was forced to slam the door shut and lock herself inside.
He also attacked the house of a woman who had let her property to Trueman’s mum before ejecting her, prosecutor Emily Sanderson said.
Trueman inflicted £625 of damage by smashing her rear window and windowsill, magistrates in South Tyneside were told.
Ms Sanderson said Trueman also kicked two cars – a BMW and a Seat Leon, causing combined damage of £1,350.
The offender knocked the wing mirror off one which he then threw at the window of a property.
Miss Sanderson said another witness was at home when they spotted a drunken-looking Trueman in her yard.
The woman watched as he went to a neighbour’s home and threw a wheelie bin at a window, which did not break.
Trueman, who has five previous convictions, pleaded guilty to four counts of causing criminal damage and one of attempted criminal damage.
Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said Trueman suffered from ADHD, adding: “The day in question, he doesn’t remember.
“He said that he had been staying with friends the night before and had been having a drink. He believes his drink may have been spiked.
“The first he remembers is waking up in a police station. To be fair, this isn’t the kind of offence he usually commits.
“He had gone to where he used to live. He doesn’t live there anymore. He is struggling with his mental health.
“To some extent, alcohol would be aggravating, but I do make clear that it may be something else.”
Magistrates granted Trueman unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, May 28.