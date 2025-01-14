Sunderland man choked and punched partner he accused of cheating
Liam Dugdale had gone out to Durham for the night last August while his girlfriend was out in Sunderland with her friends.
Newcastle Crown Court heard during the evening Dugdale called the woman and accused her of cheating and made similar claims when she got back home.
Prosecutor Jessica Slaughter said when the victim asked Dugdale why he had waited for her to return, her replied "so I can do this" and punched her in the face.
Miss Slaughter said the woman was then dragged around, pushed, stamped on, spat at and kicked.
The court heard at one point during the violence the victim locked herself in the bathroom and Dugdale used a knife to stab at the door until he created a hole.
He also put his hand to her neck, pushed her against a wall and stared at her as if his "mind was gone".
Miss Slaughter said: "His hand was on her neck for around one minute. She felt very close to passing out."
The victim, who was left with bruises, cuts, bumps and swellings, said she feared for her life during the violence and was "devastated" by what happened.
Dugdale, 31, of Sunderland, admitted assault, intentional strangulation and criminal damage in relation to him smashing the victim's phone and laptop.
He has previous convictions, which include domestic violence.
Katie Spence, defending, said Dugdale blames his behaviour on alcohol and told the court: "He clearly needs some help, he needs and he wants some help and intervention."
Miss Spence said Dugdale has a job, laying tarmac, open to him.
Mr Recorder Ian Mullarkey sentenced Dugdale to 27 months behind bars with a five year restraining order and said it was a "terrifying episode".