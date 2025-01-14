Man charged with string of offences after reported altercation at Washington petrol station
Last month (December), police received a number of reports involving suspected stolen vehicles being driven dangerously around Washington.
Just after 1.30pm on Thursday December 12, it was reported that fireworks were being launched from a moving vehicle in the Concord area.
A further report was received at midnight on Thursday December 26 of a disturbance outside of a petrol station in the Heworth Road area.
It was reported that a physical altercation broke out between the driver of an alleged stolen vehicle and a person on the petrol station’s forecourt.
It has been reported that this was said to have resulted in the vehicle then being driven towards the person on foot several times before it left the scene.
Following a thorough police investigation, a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the reports.
On Friday (January 10) he appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, charged with two counts of handling stolen goods, one count of dangerous driving, one count of affray, two counts of driving whilst disqualified, two counts of fraudulently using number plates and two counts of having no insurance.
He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance later this month.
Chief Inspector Louise McClennan, of Northumbria Police’s Response Policing Team in Sunderland, said: “This type of behaviour will not be tolerated, and it was clearly having a negative impact on the local community.
“I’m proud of the team who worked tirelessly on this case to locate a suspect and secure charges against them.
“It demonstrates our commitment as a Force to listening and acting on community concerns.”
Ch Insp McClennan has urged anyone with information or concerns about criminal activity in their neighbourhood to contact the police.
She added: “Our investigations also largely depend on the support and information shared by the local community.
“We would ask that people continue to share any details of criminal activity in their area, so we can look to put a stop to it.”
You can report any concerns via social media or the Northumbria Police website.
You can also call 101.