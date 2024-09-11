A man has been charged in connection to a spate of burglaries across Sunderland and Tyneside after police officers tracked him down and arrested him in Bournemouth.

Northumbria Police received reports of six burglaries in the Silksworth area of Sunderland and the Heaton and Jesmond areas of Newcastle between August 23 and September 4. A investigation was launched and the suspect was traced to have travelled to the Dorset area of the country.

The man, aged 38, was arrested in Bournemouth in the early hours of Monday (September 9), and subsequently charged with six counts of burglary.

The case will be heard at Bournemouth Crown Court. Photograph: Google | Google

He appeared at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (September 10), and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Bournemouth Crown Court in October.

Inspector Ashley Hopper, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was an excellent result by our officers to ascertain these crimes were linked and to track down a suspect outside of our Force area.

“Burglary is an invasive crime which leaves victims feeling unsafe in the comfort of their own homes.

“We are aware that these offences have caused concern in our communities, and I hope that these charges following an arrest will reassure residents that we are doing all we can to act on the information provided to us.”

Anyone who witnesses suspicious or criminal activity can report it via Northumbria Police’s website or by calling 101.