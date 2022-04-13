Man charged with robbery and assaulting an emergency worker after cyclist ‘punched’
A man has been charged after a cyclist was punched and robbed of his bike at the weekend.
According to Durham Constabulary, the incident happened in Lowhills Road, Peterlee, on Saturday, April 8, at about 5pm.
The cyclist and a police officer were injured, but did not need medical attention.
A Horden man is due to appear at Durham Crown Court next month after he was charged with robbery and assaulting an emergency worker.
"Kyle Lawson, of Tenth Street, Horden, appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday, April 12) charged with robbery and assaulting an emergency worker.
“The 32-year-old was remanded and will appear at Durham Crown Court on Tuesday, May 10.”