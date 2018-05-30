Man charged with rape as part of investigation into alleged Sunderland sex attack

A man has appeared at court to face a charge of rape after a 19-year-old reported she had been attacked inside a Sunderland house.

An investigation was launched following a report from a woman that she had been raped at an address in Roker Avenue last Wednesday.

Araz Mustafa Abdulla, 23, of Roker Avenue, appeared before magistrates in Newcastle and is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court next month.

Three men initially arrested as part of the inquiry have been released by Northumbria Police under investigation.

Superintendent Steve Heatley, of Northumbria Police, said: “Police can confirm a man has been charged following a report of a rape in Sunderland last week

“Araz Mustafa Abdulla, 23, of Roker Avenue, Sunderland, has been charged following a report that a 19-year-old woman had been raped on Wednesday, May 23.

“He appeared before magistrates in Newcastle on Monday.

"He is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, June 25.

“Three further men were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation."

Anyone who has information which could help ongoing inquiries can contact police on 101 quoting reference 1048 230518 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.