Grandmother Sally Turner was found dead at a property in Cuthbert Avenue, Durham, at around 12.50pm on Wednesday, June 22.
In a statement released today (Friday, June 24) Durham Constabulary confirmed that 53-year-old Harry Turner, of Cuthbert Avenue, has been charged with her murder.
He appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court today, and was remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, June 27.
He did not enter a plea.
Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Ashton, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would like to offer my condolences to Sally’s family and friends following this tragic incident.
"They are currently being supported by specially-trained officers.
“A dedicated team of detectives from our Major Crime Team and locally-based investigation teams are working on this investigation, and I would like to reassure the community that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.”
The force added that Sally’s family are heartbroken by their loss and have asked to be left alone to grieve in peace.
Contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 155 of June 22, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.