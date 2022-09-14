Man charged with killing East Durham grandmother by driving dangerously
A man has appeared in court for the first time after he was charged with killing a “much-loved” grandmother by dangerous driving.
Seventy-five-year-old Margaret Murray, from Easington, died after a collision on the A689 at Greatham, in Hartlepool, at around 12.45pm on March 30, 2021.
The “much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and friend” was a passenger in one of four vehicles involved in the crash.
Police made a series of arrests and three men have now appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court in connection with the incident.
Kieran Clement, 21, of Winterburn Place, Newton Aycliffe, is charged with causing Mrs Murray’s death by dangerously driving an Audi on the road’s eastbound carriageway.
Keaton Cox, 22, of The Barracks, Eston, near Middlesbrough, and Syed Hassan, 26, of Blackhills Road, Horden, are both charged with dangerous driving.
All three were granted unconditional bail to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday, October 11, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.