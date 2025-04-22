Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged with dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm with intent following a collision in Whitburn.

The collision took place on Thursday April 17 at around 7.40pm when Northumbria Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A183 Coast Road in Whitburn, close to the junction with Sea Lane.

The road was closed for around 12 hours and an area of bushes close to where the incident took place was cordoned off with police tape.

In an updated statement a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “A man in his 30s has been charged with dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the collision in Whitburn on Thursday evening.

“He appeared in Court on Saturday. The motorcycle rider remains in hospital in a critical condition.”