Man charged with causing death by careless driving following crash near Houghton-le-Spring
Northumbria Police have charged a man with causing death by careless driving after a crash near Houghton-le-Spring.
A man has been charged after another man died in a crash near the Houghton-le-Spring area. The incident took place in February of 2019.
At around 11.30pm on Saturday, February 16, a car crashed into a garden fence on Kingston Mews in Philadelphia.
Not long after the crash had taken place, police officers were called to Ross Lea, Shiney Row, where they found a passenger who was suffering serious injuries to his abdomen.
Michael Armstrong, 35, of Ryhope sadly died in hospital a few days later.
A police investigation was later launched to look into the circumstances surrounding the crash and to find out how Michael's injuries came about.
Northumbria Police have now charged a man, Christopher Sanderson, 34, of Claremont Drive, Shiney Row, with causing death by careless driving.
He also has a string of other charges. These are causing death while driving uninsured, dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, failing to report an accident and no insurance use.
He is due to appear before magistrates at South Tyneside on Monday, September 16.
Anyone who has any information about the crash or witnessed anything that could assist police in their ongoing investigation is urged to call 101. They should quote the reference number 1393 160219. They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.