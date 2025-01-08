Man charged with attempted rape and non-fatal strangulation of a woman in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged with the attempted rape and non-fatal strangulation of a woman in her 60s.

The alleged offences took place at 10.40pm on Monday, December 30, when police officers received a report of sexual assault in the Newcastle Road area of Monkwearmouth.

Police officers are asking members of the public to come forward with information.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “The victim has been left shaken by the incident and specially trained officers continue to support her.

“Members of the public detained a suspect – a man in his 40s – at the scene. He was subsequently arrested.

“The man has since been charged with a number of offences, including attempted rape, assault and non-fatal strangulation and suffocation.”

He appeared before magistrates in Newcastle on January 1, and was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance later this month.

A number of enquiries have been carried out since the incident and officers are now asking anyone who may have information about what happened to come forward.

Northumbria Police are particularly interested to speak to anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage.

Sunderland Chief inspector Louise McClennan said: “First and foremost, we want to recognise and praise the bravery of the victim and those who came to her aid and detained a suspect.

“While incidents of this nature are extremely rare, we recognise the concern they cause within communities.

“Our neighbourhood team are in the area and we would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to an officer.”

“We are asking anyone with information that could assist our enquiries to come forward.

“No matter how insignificant you think it may be, the details you provide could prove key to our investigation.

“We ask that people avoid speculation both online and in the community which could impact ongoing legal proceedings.

“We further remind people that victims of sexual offences have anonymity for life and should not be identified.”

Witnesses or anyone with footage should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or via its website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference number: NP-20241230-1003.