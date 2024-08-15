Man charged with attempted murder after police officer stabbed at Frankland prison
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was stabbed at a North East prison.
The officer, a detective constable serving with Greater Manchester Police, suffered a single stab wound to the chest during the incident, which happened on Tuesday, July 23 at HMP Frankland in Durham.
The officer suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. Following treatment, he was discharged and is now recovering at home.
Sixty-two-year-old David Taylor has since been charged with attempted murder and remanded in custody.
Taylor, formerly of Willington, will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 3.