Man charged with attempted murder after police officer stabbed at Frankland prison

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 16:10 BST
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was stabbed at a North East prison.

The officer, a detective constable serving with Greater Manchester Police, suffered a single stab wound to the chest during the incident, which happened on Tuesday, July 23 at HMP Frankland in Durham.

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was stabbed at HMP Frankland in Durham | Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire

The officer suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. Following treatment, he was discharged and is now recovering at home.

Sixty-two-year-old David Taylor has since been charged with attempted murder and remanded in custody.

Taylor, formerly of Willington, will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 3.

