Man charged with attempted murder after police officer stabbed at Frankland prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was stabbed at a North East prison.

The officer, a detective constable serving with Greater Manchester Police, suffered a single stab wound to the chest during the incident, which happened on Tuesday, July 23 at HMP Frankland in Durham.

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was stabbed at HMP Frankland in Durham | Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire

The officer suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. Following treatment, he was discharged and is now recovering at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sixty-two-year-old David Taylor has since been charged with attempted murder and remanded in custody.

Taylor, formerly of Willington, will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 3.