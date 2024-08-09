Man charged with attempted murder after police officer assaulted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was assaulted.

Shortly after 3.50pm on Thursday, August 8, Northumbria Police said officers were alerted to a vehicle of interest in the in the Leam Lane area of Gateshead, close to the border with Sunderland and South Tyneside.

After stopping the car, the driver allegedly assaulted a male police officer with a weapon believed to be a bladed article causing an injury to his arm, police said.

The driver fled the scene but was arrested in the Rodsley Avenue area of Gateshead, the force said.

After the incident, Mathew Bello, 50, of no fixed abode, was charged with attempted murder, threats with a bladed article, dangerous driving, criminal damage, driving with no insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with licence.

He is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court at 10am on Saturday, August 8.

Assistant Chief Constable Deborah Alderson, of Northumbria Police, said: “The officers, staff and volunteers who proudly put on their Northumbria Police uniform every day do so because they want to keep people safe.

“Thank you to the members of the public at the scene who helped our staff to support the injured officer, and a massive thanks to our officers across a number of departments, and also our colleagues at National Police Air Service (NPAS), who worked together to swiftly locate and arrest the suspect.

“Thankfully, the officer has been discharged from hospital. Everyone’s thoughts here at Northumbria Police are with him as he continues his recovery at home.”

She added: “Whilst enquiries are at an early stage, we are treating this as an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider public.

“Now a man has been charged and criminal proceedings are live, I’d like to ask the public to avoid speculation both online and in communities.

“We’d also like to thank our communities for all the support we’ve received this week – It is very much appreciated.”