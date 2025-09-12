Man charged with arson and will appear in court tomorrow following alleged attack on Washington MP's office
Christopher Atkinson of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Joshua Oliver, 28, of no fixed abode, with arson following a police investigation into a fire at the offices of Sharon Hodgson MP.
“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.
“We have worked closely with Northumbria Police as they carried out their investigation.”
Joshua Oliver will appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (September 13).