A man has been charged with arson and will appear in court tomorrow following allegations of setting a fire at the offices of Sharon Hodgson MP in the Concord area of Washington, Tyne and Wear.

Christopher Atkinson of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Joshua Oliver, 28, of no fixed abode, with arson following a police investigation into a fire at the offices of Sharon Hodgson MP.

The fire damage following the suspected arson attack on Vermont House, where Sharon Hodgson's constituency office is located. Inset MP Sharon Hodgson. | Neil Fatkin

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We have worked closely with Northumbria Police as they carried out their investigation.”

Joshua Oliver will appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (September 13).