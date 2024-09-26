Man charged in connection with fatal dog attack in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged in connection with a fatal dog attack in Sunderland.

Shortly before 6.55pm on Tuesday, October 3, last year (2023) officers received a report that a dog had injured a man outside of an address on Maple Terrace in Shiney Row.

Police activity on Maple Terrace in Shiney Row where the reported dog attack took place. Pic credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Ian Langley, 54, of Sunderland, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and sadly passed away a short time later.

A 44-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Christopher Bell, now 45, of De La Pole Avenue, Hull, has now been charged with being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death and is due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court next month.

The Senior Investigating Officer in the case, Detective Chief Inspector Jason Henry, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Ian’s family and friends following his tragic death.

“I would like to recognise the strength and patience they have shown during what has been a complex investigation.”

He added: “We recognise the impact this tragedy had on the wider community and would like to thank all those who have helped with the investigation.

“We have now secured a charge and we would ask the public to avoid speculation both online and in the community which could jeopardise legal proceedings.”

The dog, an XL Bully breed, was destroyed at the scene to ensure the safety of the public.