Man charged after reports of firearm incident at Seaham Harbour Cricket Club
A court date has now been set.
A man has been charged with possession of an air weapon in a public place after police officers received reports of him having a gun at Seaham Harbour Cricket Club.
The incident took place on Bank Holiday Monday evening.
A statement from Durham Constabulary said: "A man has been charged following an incident which took place at Seaham Harbour Cricket Club on Monday, August 28.
"Officers were called to the premises shortly after 6.40pm following reports of a man with a firearm.
"A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken into police custody.
"He has since been charged with possession of an air weapon in a public place and released on bail to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 5."