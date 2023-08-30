News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Man charged after reports of firearm incident at Seaham Harbour Cricket Club

A court date has now been set.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 13:44 BST

A man has been charged with possession of an air weapon in a public place after police officers received reports of him having a gun at Seaham Harbour Cricket Club.

The incident took place on Bank Holiday Monday evening.

The firearms incident was reported to have taken place at Seaham Harbour Cricket Club.The firearms incident was reported to have taken place at Seaham Harbour Cricket Club.
The firearms incident was reported to have taken place at Seaham Harbour Cricket Club.

A statement from Durham Constabulary said: "A man has been charged following an incident which took place at Seaham Harbour Cricket Club on Monday, August 28.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Officers were called to the premises shortly after 6.40pm following reports of a man with a firearm.

"A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken into police custody.

"He has since been charged with possession of an air weapon in a public place and released on bail to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 5."

 

Related topics:Gun crime