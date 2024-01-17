Man charged after alleged hearse incident at Dunston UTS vs Gateshead football match
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been charged after an alleged a disturbance at a football match.
Shortly before 8.20pm on Friday, July 21, 2023, it was reported to police that two vehicles had been driven onto the pitch during half-time of the Dunston UTS v Gateshead match at Dunston Football Club in Wellington Road.
The vehicles – a Subaru and a hearse – were driven around in circles and a group of males wearing balaclavas then exited onto the pitch, said police.
They then proceeded to throw several leaflets onto the pitch, before driving away in the Subaru before police arrival. The hearse was left abandoned on the pitch, officers said.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended the scene within minutes where nobody was reported to have been injured or threatened.
"An investigation was immediately launched by Northumbria Police and extensive enquiries were carried out to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the report, with 12 people arrested.
"One of those men – aged 29 – has now been charged with one count of causing criminal damage and a public order offence in relation to the incident at the football club.
"He is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside later this month.
"Two men – aged 41 and 29 – remain under investigation while another two men – aged 42 and 40 – remain on police bail.
"Seven other men arrested in connection with the incident will face no further action.
"Under no circumstances will we tolerate disorder of this kind in our communities.
"Anyone with information about what happened on July 21 who has not yet contacted police should do so by using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101 quoting reference number NP-20230721-1154."