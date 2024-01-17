Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged after an alleged a disturbance at a football match.

Shortly before 8.20pm on Friday, July 21, 2023, it was reported to police that two vehicles had been driven onto the pitch during half-time of the Dunston UTS v Gateshead match at Dunston Football Club in Wellington Road.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicles – a Subaru and a hearse – were driven around in circles and a group of males wearing balaclavas then exited onto the pitch, said police.

They then proceeded to throw several leaflets onto the pitch, before driving away in the Subaru before police arrival. The hearse was left abandoned on the pitch, officers said.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended the scene within minutes where nobody was reported to have been injured or threatened.

"An investigation was immediately launched by Northumbria Police and extensive enquiries were carried out to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the report, with 12 people arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of those men – aged 29 – has now been charged with one count of causing criminal damage and a public order offence in relation to the incident at the football club.

"He is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside later this month.

"Two men – aged 41 and 29 – remain under investigation while another two men – aged 42 and 40 – remain on police bail.

"Seven other men arrested in connection with the incident will face no further action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Under no circumstances will we tolerate disorder of this kind in our communities.