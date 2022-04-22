Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police seized David Lonsdale's handset when they raided his home in Sunderland in 2019. A total of 23 illegal pictures were found.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the children featured in the photographs were as young as five.

The 52-year-old, now of Reading Street, West Cornforth, admitted three charges of having indecent images of children.

The court heard he had 10 pictures of category A, which is the most serious, 5 of category B and 8 of category C.

He told police he had been "drinking and taking drugs" at the time and when asked about the images that were found he said he "simply couldn't remember".

Tony Cornberg, defending, said Lonsdale has sought professional intervention and has been in no trouble before or since.

Mr Cornberg said Lonsdale has a job and character references.