Pictures shown in evidence at court.

A fitness fanatic benefits boss feigned poor health to cheat the system he worked for out of almost £20,000 over three years, a court heard.

Clifford Redman, 55, a decision maker with the Department For Work And Pensions (DWP) in the city, claimed he suffered serious mobility and confidence issues.

But an undercover agent filmed him going to the gym, taking long beach walks and lifting furniture from his car into his home in Whitburn Terrace, Fulwell, Sunderland.

He even posted show-off photos to Facebook taken outdoors in his sports clothing, with one revealing his muscly chest - all while claiming he suffered from low moods.

During his illegal money grab, he even appealed to the DWP for an upgraded payment, which was approved, prosecutor Lucy Todd said.

Redman made a legitimate claim for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) in July 2017, detailing a string of health woes.

They included spinal arthritis, paralysis of his left foot, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, tennis elbow and frozen shoulder.

Other ailments were right knee arthritis and extreme pain condition fibromyalgia, as well as an inability to mix socially, low mood and poor confidence.

Magistrates in South Tyneside adjourned the case for an assessment of Redman’s alcohol use and mental health but heard the starting point for his crime was 36 weeks’ jail.

Ms Todd said Redman’s claim became dishonest in March 2020 when his condition improved - but he failed to notify the DWP.

A covert investigation started, and the prosecutor added: “Surveillance was conducted on 17 occasions between August 1 and August 24, 2022.

“He was seen leaving his property, he was seen with a man, he was seen walking up to three miles and walking with his dogs.

“He was also seen walking and then attending a local gym and carrying furniture from the boot of his car to his house.

“He said he needed walking aids and assistance with his day-to-day activities including help with walking, washing and using the toilet.

“But he was never seen to use any walking aids or to be in discomfort. He was seen to take a leg brace off while on the beach and put it back on.

“He also seems to have a social media presence, showing his fitness. He failed to notify the DWP of changes to his situation.

“The defendant was a DWP employee, he held the position of PIP decision maker. He was in the position of knowing the system and where he would decide PIP.

“His claim was not fraudulent at the beginning but became so.”

Redman pleaded guilty to a charge of dishonestly failing to notify a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to social security benefit, from March 31, 2020, to February 1, 2023.

Duncan Emmerson, defending, said: “I’m grateful for the fair outline of the prosecution case. The starting point is 36 weeks’ custody.

“This is going to require an all-options pre-sentence report.”