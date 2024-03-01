Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver caught with a knife and a “highly dangerous” DIY baton with protruding nails in his car has been spared jail.

Daniel Mutimer, 33, forced police to call for back-up when he became aggressive after they pulled him over near Bishopwearmouth Cemetery in Sunderland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Mutimer, of Scruton Avenue, Plains Farm, confessed to having a small penknife stored in the central console of his Subaru, a court heard.

But he failed to mention the baton, made from a chair leg and with nail tips sticking out, hidden behind the driver’s seat on Thursday, February 8.

Prosecutor Chris Tame told magistrates they were legally bound to jail Mutimer for his offences unless they could find an exceptional reason not to.

He said prison time was necessary due to Mutimer, who did not brandish either weapon, having a previous conviction for possession of a bladed article in public.

Magistrates in South Tyneside admitted they could find no exceptional circumstances but concluded his offending could be managed in the community.

They jailed Mutimer for six-months for each offence, to run concurrently, but suspended the sentence for 18 months.

Mr Tame said: “Police were on patrol in Pallion Road when they saw a Subaru Impreza, driving towards Sunderland Royal Hospital.

“There was intelligence linking the vehicle to drugs’ supply, so they stayed behind.

“The car came to a natural stop, and the defendant got out and reached into the back as if to try to discard something.

“He was confrontational and aggressive and refused to provide his details. Other officers were called due to his demeanour.

“He stated straight away that there was a penknife in the central console. Police found a black lock knife.

“Police continued their search and found bits and bobs of what they believe was drugs’ use, but he’s not charged with that.

“Hidden behind the driver’s seat was a wooden chair leg, with multiple nails protruding out.

“I would describe the baton as highly dangerous. It was clearly made with nails to cause injury.”

Mutimer pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in public and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has nine previous convictions from 17 offences, and was jailed for 16 months in January last year for breaching a restraining order.

And he has served suspended prison terms for possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a bladed article.

Angus Westgarth, defending, said Mutimer suffered from mental health issues, including paranoia and was autistic.

He told magistrates they had a tough sentencing decision to make but insisted his client could receive in the community the lifestyle changing help he needed.

Mr Westgarth added: “The offences are classed as serious because of the nature of the weapons and his previous convictions, but do we just write him off?

“Your options are limited but this is a boy who struggles with his mental health. I would suggest that there are exceptional circumstances.”