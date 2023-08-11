Man caught carrying knife at Park Lane Interchange in Sunderland

A man fearing further attack after being badly assaulted has been handed a suspended prison term for carrying a knife for protection at a city rail station.

Police caught Allan Walton, 46, with the blade at the Park Lane Interchange transport hub on Thursday, February 2.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard Walton, who is currently under medical care at Sunderland’s Hopewood Park Hospital, had been attacked six weeks before he committed his offence.

His solicitor said the incident had left him scared and he had armed himself for safety before venturing for a rare excursion outside.

Via video link to the hospital, District Judge Zoe Passfield jailed Walton for 12 weeks but suspended the sentence for six months.

He had pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a bladed article in public at a hearing in February.

Heather Bolton, defending, said: “Mr Walton had been assaulted quite badly on December 20. This was one of the first times he had left his property since that incident.

“He admits that it was a foolish thing to do but accepts that he took a knife out with him because he was so frightened of what had happened to him.”

Sentencing Walton, Judge Passfield told him: “I give you credit for your guilty plea, and I have taken account of everything that Ms Bolton has said on your behalf.

“As long as you stay out of trouble, you’ll not have to serve that sentence.”

She told Walton he must pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs, and she ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife.