Man burgled bank and a vape shop after joining riots in Sunderland

A bathroom fitter who burgled a bank and a vape shop when he joined in a city centre riot has been put behind bars.

Dane Peace threw missiles at police and targeted two businesses which were looted during mass disorder in Sunderland on August 2 last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Peace, who runs his own bathroom fitting business, now considers his own drunken behaviour that day to be "pathetic".

Peace, 30, of Tadcaster Road, Sunderland, admitted violent disorder and two charges of burglary and has been jailed for two years and four months.

Judge Robert Adams said Peace's behaviour was "despicable" and added: "You were seen initially confronting police outside Aldi then seen to throw missiles a the police during an altercation outside The Yard building."

The judge said Peace kicked windows and threw beer kegs outside The Yard office building before he went to the Vape Local shop, which was being looted.

Judge Adams said Peace then smashed his way into the NatWest bank, which he entered on two occasions, and stole two pin pads.

The judge added: "They had no value to you at all but you get them and made off with them."Your finger prints were found on the bank window."

Mathew Hopkins, defending, said Peace feels "shame and embarrassment" and can offer no good explanation for getting involved.

Mr Hopkins said Peace was grieving his grandfather and had had to move home due to a relationship break down and added: "He started sofa surfing, drinking to excess and a friend invited him to come out to the town.

"He accepts he was extremely drunk when he was there and just started joining in with what other people were doing."

Mr Hopkins said Peace has never been in trouble before, is "not a political person" and did not join in to target any particular group of people.

The court heard the vape shop raid cost the company £83,000 in stolen stock, damage and lost business.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister said during the widespread trouble that day police officers, dogs and horses were pelted with missiles as areas became unsafe for ordinary members of the public.

Mr Pallister said: "Officers were met with serious and sustained levels of violence. Officers were attacked with missiles and verbally abused.

“Four officers required hospital treatment and some are not fit enough to return to frontline duties.

"Police vehicles were targeted and damaged. Several patrol cars needed repairs."

The court heard the city's police hub was set on fire, business premises were smashed and shops were looted.

Northumbria Police Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said in an impact statement police vehicles as well as community buildings and businesses came under attack that day.

Ms Jardine said the violence was met with a £1.517m policing operation and the full psychological cost to officers involved is yet to be known.