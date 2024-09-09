Man 'brought shame on Sunderland shirt' after turning on police when bar was emptied

A man who got involved in disorder after the bar he was drinking in was cleared by the police has been told he brought shame on his city and the football shirt he was wearing that day.

Shaun Doran. | Northumbria Police.

Shaun Doran was out in a Sunderland football top when disorder flared across the city on August 2.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the trouble was already underway when Doran joined in and although he did not use violence to anyone himself, he encouraged others.

A judge has now told Doran he brought shame on the city but also on the football shirt he was wearing.

Prosecutor Omar Ahad said: "He was in Sunderland city centre and was identified from body worn footage wearing a Sunderland football shirt and a blue denim jacket and jeans.

"There were several people in the area and the defendant was in the middle of the road."

Mr Ahmad said Doran shouted "******* come on" at a police line and was gesturing in a way "clearly intended to provoke violence".

The court heard while others threw missiles at police, Doran did not do so.

Doran, 48, of Vilette Road, Sunderland, admitted a public order offence of using or threatening abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.

Judge Tim Gittins jailed him for 12 weeks, most of which he has already served on remand.

Judge Gittins told him: "You and many others brought shame on the city of Sunderland, shame on the shirt you were wearing that day."

Christopher Knox, defending, said Doran has family responsibilities and a good work record.

Mr Knox told the court: "He didn't go out intending to demonstrate. He was in a public house which was cleared by the police, that is the reality of how he got into the street.

"Police were clearing pubs, for obvious reasons.

"He wasn't actually violent to any people or property."

The court heard police officers, dogs and horses were pelted with missiles as disorder spread throughout the city that Friday afternoon and the area was unsafe for ordinary members of the public.

The city's police hub was set on fire, business premises were smashed and shops were looted.