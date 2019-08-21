Man brought down safely from Wearmouth Bridge
Emergency services were called to deal with an incident on Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “At about 10.05am this morning police received a report of a man on the wrong-side of the railings of the Wearmouth Bridge. Officers attended to engage with the man and he has now been brought back to safety.
“The footpath was closed and one lane was closed southbound while emergency services were in attendance.”
At 11.41am, it was reported that the nearside lane on the A1018 Wearmouth Bridge southbound was closed due to a police incident.