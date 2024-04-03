Man broke police officer's leg in quad bike attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who broke a police officer’s leg by ramming him with a quad bike is today behind bars.

Glen Burdess was riding in a field in Mendip Close, Peterlee, on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 13, when he spotted officers nearby.

He refused to stop to speak with them and instead drove directly at one of them – fracturing his tibia and fibula.

Glen Burdess

The 27-year-old then fled the scene and was arrested by officers and later charged.

The injured officer required significant treatment but has since returned to frontline duties.

Burdess, of Peterlee, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving and driving without insurance at Durham Crown Court at an earlier hearing.

He was sentenced to four years in prison and banned from driving for 66 months when he appeared at the same court today, Wednesday, April 3

Detective Inspector Darren Wild, of Durham Constabulary, said: “What Burdess did that day was nothing short of dangerous.

“He knew what he was doing and the damage he could cause, yet he did not care.

“It is of testament to this officer that he has returned to work so quickly.

“I would like to thank all the officers involved in this case for the work they did to catch Burdess.