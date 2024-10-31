Man broke his own dad's jaw in attack at his house in Sunderland
Mark Hoggarth was given a restraining order to keep him away from his father after he battered and harassed him last February.
But Newcastle Crown Court heard on April 5, Hoggarth turned up at the victim's house in Sunderland and attacked him.
Prosecutor Ian Cook told the court: "The defendant punched him in the mouth, without any warning, causing him to fall to the floor."
The court heard the dad suffered a broken jaw and needed surgery to have metal plates fitted.
Hoggarth, 36, of no fixed address, who has a long criminal record and was on a community order at the time, admitted causing grievous bodily harm and breach of a restraining order.
Judge Stephen Earl sentenced him to 30 months behind bars and said: "This assault takes place in his father's own home, the one place where a person is entitled to feel safe is their own home."
In an impact statement, the dad said he has "never returned to normal" after the attack and said the shape of his jaw has been altered, which means a tooth now constantly rubs against it and causes constant discomfort.
He added he is now on a "soft diet" as he is unable to chew properly and misses normal food such as cooked breakfasts.
The dad said he is "nervous all the time" and constantly checking the security cameras at his home and added: "The thought of him coming out is terrifying.
"It would have been bad enough had a stranger done this to me. The fact it was my son makes it all the more difficult."
Jennifer Coxon, defending, said Hoggarth has had difficulties with drink and drugs but has a "clear head" after being in custody on remand and added: "He accepts his behaviour on that night was awful towards his own father."