Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man fractured his ex-girlfriend's wrist in an attack when he gatecrashed her birthday celebration.

James Robson kicked out at the victim's head but she raised her arm to protect herself and her wrist caught the brunt of the blow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman had been at home with friends celebrating her birthday on January 27 when Robson turned up and was let in without her knowledge.

After her guests left he became argumentative, caused damage to her television and wall by throwing items and then launched the attack.

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad told the court: "He went over to where she was on the sofa and went to kick her head.

"She raised her arm and his foot connected with her wrist instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She felt immediate pain and could see her wrist appeared floppy and looked out of shape.

"She ran downstairs to her neighbour and asked them to call an ambulance."

The court heard her wrist was confirmed to be fractured at hospital and she was given painkillers before being discharged.

Robson, 25, of York Crescent, Hetton, admitted causing grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the court via video link from prison where he had been held on remand, Robson said he wanted to "deeply apologise" for his behaviour and said he was willing to engage with any help to overcome alcohol and drug issues.

He added that time in HMP Durham has made him think in a "different perspective", allowed him to access courses and work to "better myself as a person".

Judge Stephen Earl sentenced him to 15 months suspended for two years with programme and rehabilitation requirements.