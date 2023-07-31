A man betrayed the trust of a good Samaritan who had given him a roof over his head by smashing up his car in Sunderland, a court heard.

Robert Warrener, 37, tossed a brick through his landlord’s windscreen in a row over his tenancy at a property in Riversdale Terrace, Ashbrooke.

Warrener, now of Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, had been living in one of his victim’s three flats within the single terrace building.

But trouble flared on Monday, July 10, when he got into conflict with other renters and was threatened – and then retaliated.

He caused £250 of damage to the car by his act of violence, a reaction described as “completely barmy” by a judge.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Winchester told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “He damaged the front windscreen to a value of £250.

“It’s a case where it’s said the defendant has entered a property and where he is said to be throwing stones at a window and at a vehicle.”

In a victim statement, Warrener’s landlord said: “I’ve done a lot to try to help him. I’ve lent him money and got him signed up with identification for a bank account.

“He’s thrown it all in my face. I feel betrayed by his actions.”

Warrener, who has 12 previous convictions and was last before a court in 2021, pleaded guilty to a charge of causing criminal damage.

Chris Wilson, defending, said: “Mr Warrener had been residing at that address, which is a large, terraced house that is separated into three flats.

“The tenancy agreement had come to an end and there was a frank conversation between other occupants and threats were made towards him.

“He made the erroneous decision to pick up a brick. He’s ashamed about it and if he could turn back time, he would.

“There’s no drink or drugs involved. He now lives in Hartlepool.”

Deputy District Judge Gary Garland ordered Warrener to pay his victim compensation of £250 for car damage and £50 for his time and trouble, with no court costs.