Man bit and strangled ex-partner during terrifying attack
He has been jailed
and live on Freeview channel 276
A brute who bit and strangled his ex-partner during a terrifying attack at her home has been put behind bars.
Jordan Klein turned up at the woman's house late on July 8 and let himself in, even though she had a restraining order to keep him away and told him he was not welcome.
Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim tried to scream out of an upstairs window for help but was dragged away and subjected to shocking violence.
Prosecutor Rachel Glover told the court: "He started ragging her about and biting her on the head, breast and hand.
"He slapped her across the face.
"He pushed her onto the bed and stood over her. He put his hands around her throat."
The court heard the victim was strangled for around two minutes despite saying she could not breathe.
She said she started going dizzy and Klein kept smiling and saying "shut the **** up".
Miss Glover said the attack stopped when the victim said she was about to have a heart attack and she managed to get downstairs.
There was then a struggle for her to get Klein locked out of the house, which she eventually managed but he then smashed a glass panel in the door and got back in.
By that time, she had barricaded herself in the bathroom and managed to call the police, who arrived at the scene and arrested Klein.
Klein, 20, of Windermere Crescent, Shiney Row, admitted intentional strangulation, assault, breach of a restraining order and criminal damage.
Mr Recorder Ian Mullarkey sentenced Klein, who has a criminal record and was on a suspended sentence for shoplifting, to a total of 22 months behind bars.
The court heard Klein had a difficult upbringing and the victim, who said Klein has shown remorse, said she wants him to get drug and alcohol support.
Tony Davis, defending, said Klein understands he needs to change and added:
"Drink and drugs are the root cause of his behaviour."