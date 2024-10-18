Man beaten and stamped on by raiders who stole e-cig, watch and £10 cash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was beaten and stamped on when armed raiders burst into his home as he watched TV and demanded his watch and phone.

Ryan McColgan and Callum Van Ouzmen, who were both masked, left the victim with "extensive bruising", including two black eyes, and stole his personal possessions during the raid in Washington on August 8.

Newcastle Crown Court heard at around 9pm that evening the man was at home watching television in his living room, with his front door locked, when he heard banging.

Callum van Ouzmen | Northumbria Police

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad said: "Two males ran into his living room.

"Both were wearing bandanas covering their mouths and noses. Van Ouzmen also had his hood up and was holding a kitchen knife with a blade of about seven inches."

The court heard the knife was waved in the direction of the victim, who was "understandably scared".

Mr Ahmad added: "They started searching his property, saying 'your watch and phone'.

"The defendants proceeded to assault him, punching him all over his body.

"He went into a defensive position, with his arms in front of his face and dropped to his knees at some stage.

"They started stamping on his body and neck.

"He states he was really scared about the knife and didn't want to fight back."

Ryan Mccolgan. | Northumbria Police

The raiders, who were "very drunk", left with the victim's watch, a rechargeable cigarette and his wallet that contained £10, while his television was left broken.

He said in an impact statement: "I was punched, kicked and stamped on inside of my own house for no reason whatsoever.

"I'm really worried about living here now, I was terrified about coming home from hospital in case they had come back for more.

"I shouldn't be made to feel like that.

"I work hard for my money and buy the things I want. I shouldn't have to worry about people stealing them from me."

McColgan, 22, of no fixed address, who was on two community orders at the time, and Van Ouzmen, 19, of Claremont Terrace, Sunderland, who has never been in trouble before, admitted aggravated burglary.

Judge Penny Moreland said the raid must have been "terrifying".

McColgan was jailed for a total of five years and Van Ouzmen for three years and four months.

The court heard both defendants have autism, have shown remorse and there was immaturity, impulsivity and bravado involved in the offending.