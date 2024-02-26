Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sunderland man launched a "revenge" attack on his cousin during a violent confrontation in a public park.

Scott Wheldon threw four or five "hard blows" at the victim's face after he spotted him sitting on a park bench in Peterlee, County Durham, last April.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he was left with cuts to his cheek and black eyes after the violence.

Prosecutor Joe Culley said the attack was "motivated by revenge" after Wheldon had let the victim stay with him and some money was stolen.

Wheldon, 31, of Plantation Road, Sunderland, admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

Judge Gavin Doig said the complainant, who had been taken in to stay at the home of Wheldon and his then girlfriend, had used the woman's bank card to withdraw £200 for himself.

Judge Doig told Wheldon: "You went out to look for him. I accept your main purpose was to get the money back.

"You went in a friend's van. You had been looking for him around Peterlee and came upon him on a park bench.

"I have watched the CCTV which shows as soon as you saw him you opened the passenger door of the van, before it had come to a halt.

"You got out and approached him and immediately struck him a number of forceful blows to his face."

Judge Doig added: "I accept and will make it clear there was an element of provocation here. Had the money not been stolen by the complainant, this assault would not have happened."

Wheldon, who served six months behind bars on remand, was sentenced to 16 months, suspended for two years, with programme and rehabilitation requirements.

He was given a five-year restraining order to keep him away from the victim.

Richard Herrmann, defending, said: "He very much regrets what he did, in the heat of the moment."