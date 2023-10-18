Man back in court after another drunk and disorderly arrest in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man saw history repeat itself when he was sentenced by a court for being drunk and disorderly for a second time in four months.

Dylan Brown, 21, was handed a three-month conditional discharge for the offence, committed on Saturday, September 30.

It was a matching penalty to that which Brown, of city centre Tatham Street, received when he pleaded guilty to the same crime in June.

District Judge Zoe Passfield said she could continue the punishment pattern because he had caused no further trouble since the summer.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard Brown was born with alcohol foetal syndrome – a medical dependence on booze – and likely had a reduced life expectancy.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “A police officer has provided a statement that he was asked to attend the city centre at about 8.45am.

“He went to Market Square, following a report of a disturbance. He spoke to Mr Brown and asked him what had happened.

“Mr Brown swore and was drunk and he was in a public place. He was duly arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

“His last conviction was in June this year, when he was given a three-month conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly, so that’s just expired.

“He has previously had a term of imprisonment for an offence.”

Brown did not appear for the hearing but in his absence pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly via his solicitor.

Angus Westgarth, defending, told the judge: “He was born with alcohol foetal syndrome, and he has an IQ of 62.

“It’s a way of life for this boy. I suggest his life will not be a long one and it’s certainly been an unhappy one since birth.

“I ask you to deal with him as leniently as you can.”