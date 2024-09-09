Man who caused chaos on Sunderland Metro line and trashed allotment shed ends up back behind bars after South Hylton incident
On Friday afternoon (September 6) Tyne and Wear Metro put out a social media post which said: “Our service is suspended between Park Lane and South Hylton in both directions due to an ongoing police incident.”
The Sunderland Echo contacted Northumbria Police on Friday afternoon and they have now provided a statement explaining what happened.
A police spokesperson said: “Just before 5pm on Friday (September 6), we received a report of a disturbance at South Hylton Metro Station.
“It was reported that a man had boarded a train and was being aggressive towards passengers and the driver. He then made off on foot.
“Officers attended immediately and located the man shortly after in a nearby allotment, where he’d caused damage to a shed roof.
“He was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and subsequently recalled to prison for failing to comply with conditions.”