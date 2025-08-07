Man attacked strangers in drug-fuelled haze

A Wearside man who attacked two strangers in their neighbouring homes while in a “drug fuelled haze” is facing jail.

Daniel McGhee, 28, ran into the properties in Easington Lane and assaulted a man inside one and a woman in the other on Thursday, April 17, a court heard.

McGhee, of Meadow Street, East Rainton, also smashed up a child’s bedroom in the woman’s home, causing £3,000 of damage.

Magistrates in South Tyneside were told at least one of the incidents happened while children were present.

He is facing a minimum of 36 weeks behind bars after pleading guilty to charges of affray, two counts of assault by beating and one of causing criminal damage.

The items smashed were a computer, gaming desk, furniture and a window.

Prosecutor Marcus Blakelock said: “He has effectively gone into two houses.

“He’s inflicted criminal damage to one of the rooms, it was the woman’s daughter.

“It’s up to 36 weeks for the affray but there’s also to take into account the criminal damage.

“It is also aggravated by the fact that children were present.”

Robin Ford, defending, told the court he accepted McGhee’s offences were so serious that an all-options report, which opens the way to a prison term, was needed.

Mr Ford added: “It’s an affray at houses that Mr McGhee doesn’t know at all.

“He’s ran in, in a drug fuelled haze. I have to concede it’s got to go off for an all-options report.

“As a result of this incident, he’s been in rehab since.”

Magistrates adjourned the hearing for an all-options report and granted McGhee unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, September 23.