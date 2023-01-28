Man attacked stranger with broken walking stick in Sunderland city centre

Moses Ralph, 27, launched the attack as he walked in Holmeside, having first prodded other members of the public with the weapon.

Ralph shouted to his victim, “Don’t look at me” – and hit him when his words prompted the man to turn in his direction at 11pm on Saturday, November 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ralph had earlier been drinking with friends in Durham. But his solicitor admitted he had no memory of how he travelled to Sunderland.

Moses Ralph.

Magistrates in South Tyneside jailed Ralph, who has 10 previous convictions, including assaults, for 21 weeks, suspended for 18-months.

They also made him subject to an alcohol monitoring programme, which means he must abstain from alcohol for 120 days.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “The complainant was out with some friends.

“He didn’t know the defendant but saw him walking towards him with a broken walking stick.

“He was prodding people in the back at random. The complainant heard him say, ‘Don’t look at me’.

“The man looked around and was whacked across the face, causing a cut to his nose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The defendant fled but was apprehended soon afterwards by officers.”

Ralph pleaded guilty to charges of common assault and possession of an offensive weapon in public.

In a statement read to the court, his victim said he had been left “angered and agitated” by the attack.

Robin Ford, defending, said Ralph, of Cradock Street, Bishop Auckland, came from a hard-working, upstanding family and urged magistrates not to jail him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ford added: “The boy’s an idiot, your worships. Moses has an issue with alcohol which is binge drinking.

“It wasn’t just drink, it was drugs, getting through from Durham to Sunderland and he doesn’t know how.

“He was close before Christmas to being ostracised by his family because of what happened here. We can set the reset button.”

Ralph must also complete 25 rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad