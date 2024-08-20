Man attacked police while wearing a t-shirt with his name on

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An ex-soldier who threw stones at the police during widespread disorder in the North East was identified later from the T-shirt he was wearing which had his name on the back, a court has heard.

Qualified tank driver Joel Bishop, who served with the Royal Logistic Corps, admitted a charge of violent disorder and two counts of possessing offensive weapons, namely rocks and a plank of wood, in relation to violence in Hartlepool on July 31.

Judge Francis Laird KC, at Teesside Crown Court, sentenced the 27-year-old to 18 months in prison, having accepted his genuine remorse and that the hard-working “family man” had an “exemplary” Army record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video footage shown in court showed the father-of-two joining in attacks on police officers in riot gear, three times throwing stones or a plank at them and referring to them as “black ****”.

The prosecution accepted this was not a racist comment, but an insult directed at police.

Rachel Masters, prosecuting, said a large protest group had gathered by the Cenotaph in Hartlepool at 6pm on July 31 and by 7.30pm it had turned violent.

She said Bishop was identified from footage afterwards because he had his name on the back of his green T-shirt, as well as by his distinctive tattoo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Masters quoted from an impact statement given by Cleveland Police Chief Constable Mark Webster which detailed the damage to the community, the fear caused by the disorder, the injuries inflicted on officers, and the cost of the damage.

He said the level of violence directed at his officers was “unprecedented”.

Bishop, of Tweed Walk, Hartlepool, has no previous convictions or convictions and acted completely out of character that night, said Rod Hunt, defending.

The defendant joined the Army at 18, boxed for his regiment, took part in winter combat exercises, and had no disciplinary issues during his five years in uniform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was qualified to drive any military vehicle including tanks, Mr Hunt said, and became an HGV driver upon leaving the Army.

Mr Hunt said Bishop was taken on by a major employer and was nominated as a young driver of the year by the firm.

Mr Hunt said Bishop lost his temper that night, adding: “It is so out of character that one struggles to find any rational explanation.”

He added: “He was not wearing any disguise – he actually had a shirt with his name on it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop had no animosity towards the police and even considered joining their ranks after he left the Army, Mr Hunt added.

“It just seems he succumbed to the mob mentality, it’s something he bitterly regrets.”

Passing sentence, Judge Laird said Bishop’s behaviour that night was “disgraceful”.

He told him: “Joel Bishop, you chose to take part in an organised and large scale act of public disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In that disorder, police officers were attacked and there was significant damage to property.

“Members of the public have been forced to endure the devastation and chaos caused to their communities.

“The public are rightly outraged by this behaviour.”

Bishop’s partner and mother wept in the public gallery as he was jailed for 18 months.

The judge reduced that from 27 months on account of his earlier guilty plea.