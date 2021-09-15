Man attacked by teenage gang armed with bike seat in Tesco Extra underground car park on Sunderland Retail Park

Police were called to Tesco Extra after a man was attacked by a teenage gang.

Northumbria Police said officers were called to the underground car park of Tesco Extra, on Sunderland Retail Park, at about 5.20pm on Saturday, August 14 following a report of an assault.

It was reported that a group of teenagers – believed to be aged 15 or 16 – kicked and punched a man in his 30s, with one using a bike seat to attack the victim.

He was left with cuts and bruises to his back.

PC Chelsea Swift, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a particularly nasty incident that occurred in a busy place. We suspect people will have been in the area and may well have filmed the attack.

“We are asking those people to come forward and assist our ongoing investigation.

“There is no place for violence in our communities and are committed to ensuring anybody found to have been involved is dealt with swiftly and robustly.”