Man arrested on suspicion of attempting to meet underage girl following grooming

A 25-year-old remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of trying to meet an underage girl.

By Poppy Kennedy
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 11:28 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 11:35 am
Police officers arrested the man in East Rainton, near Houghton, on Monday evening (November 11).

He remains in custody and a police investigation is ongoing.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed: "A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to meet an under-age girl following grooming.

"He remains in police custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing."