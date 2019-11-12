Man arrested on suspicion of attempting to meet underage girl following grooming
A 25-year-old remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of trying to meet an underage girl.
Police officers arrested the man in East Rainton, near Houghton, on Monday evening (November 11).
He remains in custody and a police investigation is ongoing.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed: "A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to meet an under-age girl following grooming.
"He remains in police custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing."