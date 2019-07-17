Man arrested over 'threatening behaviour' outside Sunderland sheltered accommodation
A 27-year-old man has been arrested after police attended at incident at St Margaret’s Court in Sunderland.
Northumbria Police received a call shortly after 8.20am on Wednesday, July 17 with a report that a man was acting in a threatening manner outside St Margaret’s Court, a sheltered accommodation on Hylton Castle Road in Sunderland.
Officers were sent to the scene to deal with the incident and arrested the man on suspicion of affray.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Officers have attended the scene and a 27-year-old man has been arrested.”
A police car remained at the scene following the incident and officers are continuing to stay in the area to reassure members of the public who may have any concerns. Police inquiries have started and are ongoing into the incident.
