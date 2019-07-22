Man arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following a stabbing in Chester-le-Street
A 26-year-old man died after a stabbing in the early hours of Sunday, July 21 in Chester-le-Street.
Tributes have been paid to the man who died, Alan Stokoe, 26. Durham police were called at around 2.05am on Sunday, July 21 following the reports of an incident and he was found to have suffered fatal injuries after being stabbed in Melville Street.
Emergency services treated Mr Stokoe, of Chester-le-Street, but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The family have since released a statement which said: “All the family are devastated about the loss of Alan. He was a funny man and will be greatly missed.”
A post mortem examination has been carried out and Durham Constabulary are continuing their murder investigation. A 42-year-old man, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries, is now under arrest on suspicion of murder.