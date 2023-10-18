Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested and released on bail after a 33-year-old was left “fighting for his life” following a reported one-vehicle collision on a Washington street.

Shortly before 11.40pm on Wednesday, October 11, Northumbria Police received a report of a one-vehicle collision in Moorway, Washington.

It was reported that a grey Citroen C4 had been travelling westbound from Windlass Lane when, for reasons yet to be established, it collided with a lamppost on the street.

The 33-year-old man was left with a serious head injury and was taken to hospital in a “critical condition”.

Two other occupants believed to have been in the car at the time of the collision had left the scene before police officers arrived.

Northumbria Police launched an immediate investigation and have released an updated statement about the arrest.

Windlass Lane in Washington where the incident is reported to have taken place.

A spokesperson said: “A 33-year-old man remains in hospital in a stable condition.

“As part of the investigation, a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.”

In the original statement released after the incident, investigating officer PC Gary Collins said: “This is a very serious collision which has left a man fighting for his life in hospital.

“A number of enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened in the moments prior, and also to locate all parties believed to have been involved.

“We would urge those who were in the car – or anyone with information – to get in touch with us as soon as possible. Please do the right thing and speak to police.

“Your information, no matter how small it may seem, could prove vital in the early stages of our investigation.”

Officers are still particularly keen to hear from any witnesses who were in the area at the time and may have CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist their investigation.